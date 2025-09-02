Financial Contrast: SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMC Entertainment and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 TKO Group 0 2 13 1 2.94

Profitability

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $189.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

This table compares SMC Entertainment and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -10,392.01% TKO Group 5.40% 2.82% 1.91%

Risk & Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and TKO Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$8.43 million ($0.01) -0.06 TKO Group $2.80 billion 13.40 $9.41 million $2.42 78.32

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TKO Group beats SMC Entertainment on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.