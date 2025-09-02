Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (MOODENG)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market capitalization of $128.61 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official website is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.12949468 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $37,204,929.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

