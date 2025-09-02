Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 229,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $119,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

