MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.45 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,713,887,214 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

