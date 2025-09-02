SLM Co. (SLMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.5853 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Get SLM alerts:

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.