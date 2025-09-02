SLM Co. (SLMBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.5853 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
SLM Price Performance
NASDAQ SLMBP opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. SLM has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.
About SLM
