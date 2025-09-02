Alexander & Baldwin’s (ALEX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.3%

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,732,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,517,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 626,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 263,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

