Promethium Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Promethium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Promethium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 76,099 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 248,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.37. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

