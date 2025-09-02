Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 12,451 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 426.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 84,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $112.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

