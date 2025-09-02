Fei USD Price Hits $0.99 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.72 million and $19.70 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 4,005,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,749,794 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 4,005,465.7524371 with 3,749,793.88831435 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99298014 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,695.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

