EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 193.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

