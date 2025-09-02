MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Position Decreased by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 9.0% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,472.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,414.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,294.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

