Analysts Set Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Target Price at $117.50

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after buying an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $79.53 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

