Family Office Research LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Family Office Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Family Office Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Office Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,365,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,741,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,990,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,190,000 after purchasing an additional 169,893 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,398,000. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. KMT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

