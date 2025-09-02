Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

