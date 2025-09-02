Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

