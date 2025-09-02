Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 44,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 694,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

