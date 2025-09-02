TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 154550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2,435.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

