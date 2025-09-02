Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 7,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 237.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $324.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $326.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,741.44. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

