iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 123913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

