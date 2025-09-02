iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 123913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Prove the Bears Wrong
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Fund Flow Hype Real? 3 ETFs With Big Inflows in the Last Month
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What to Watch for From D-Wave Now That Earnings Are Done
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.