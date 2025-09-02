Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, anincreaseof9,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Down 1.7%
OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
About Callinex Mines
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Prove the Bears Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.