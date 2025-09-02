Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,900 shares, anincreaseof9,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS CLLXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Callinex Mines

Read More

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

