Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, agrowthof800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.1%

BITS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. 2,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,790.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF ( NASDAQ:BITS Free Report ) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned 0.17% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.