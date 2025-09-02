Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $546.26 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $546.26 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.36 or 0.03875425 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00008472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,727,147 coins and its circulating supply is 7,345,067,147 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.