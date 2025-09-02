WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.20 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $331.83 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110,562.98 or 0.99846765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,987.38 or 0.99326954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.00352437 BTC.

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 545,365,529 coins and its circulating supply is 455,169,410 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 545,345,728.8652309 with 455,150,360.6429949 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.72969186 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,169,109.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

