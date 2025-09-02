Premia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.17 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $5.17 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

