Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.94 and last traded at C$103.54, with a volume of 77711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.50.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NGT

Newmont Trading Up 2.8%

Newmont Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.