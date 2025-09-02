MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.01 and last traded at C$21.88, with a volume of 11135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.91.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$859.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.32.
About MCAN Mortgage
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
