CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $362.95 Thousand

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $362.95 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00002817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00002101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00008413 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00943334 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $455,797.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.