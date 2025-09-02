VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 120714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.1742 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
