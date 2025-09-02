VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 120714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.1742 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

