Viking (NYSE:VIK) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 2416094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

