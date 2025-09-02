Sanctum Infinity (INF) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $273.06 or 0.00246590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $267.22 million and approximately $347.38 thousand worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 978,623 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 978,616.82397034. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 274.60899519 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $326,990.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

