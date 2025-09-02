B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 1134636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.
Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -34.29%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
