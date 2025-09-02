Mako Mining (CVE:MKO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mako Mining (CVE:MKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 26953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Mako Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.81. The company has a market cap of C$514.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Mako Mining Company Profile

See Also

