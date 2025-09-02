Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $18.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 816,450,841 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 816,439,699.95849446. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00772462 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
