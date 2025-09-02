Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 6% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. 195,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 180,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 6.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$764.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.

Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,500 shares of company stock worth $307,325. Corporate insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

