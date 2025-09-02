Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 143891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.15%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

