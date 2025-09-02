Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading 22.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 356,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 180,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.08.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

