TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 14.3% Higher – What’s Next?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 5,215,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,684,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

