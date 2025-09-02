Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

