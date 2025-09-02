HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.52 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 182159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 109.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,986,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,857 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,633.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.