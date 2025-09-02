Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,579. Humana has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $382.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,199,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,471,395,000 after purchasing an additional 226,224 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,334,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,664,000 after buying an additional 247,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.