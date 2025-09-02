Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $347.78 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.94 billion and approximately $347.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00008536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00099718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000888 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,315.78 or 0.55905361 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,739,837 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 628,739,836.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.5629112 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1293 active market(s) with $342,253,524.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

