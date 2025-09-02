Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.02. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 419 shares trading hands.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

