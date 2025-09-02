Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Increases By 1,536.6%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 237,300 shares, agrowthof1,536.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Up 1.1%

BTBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,796. The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.22. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

