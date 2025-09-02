Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT) Expands By 2,997.5%

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,620,000 shares, anincreaseof2,997.5% from the July 31st total of 52,300 shares. Currently,14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeries Technology Price Performance

Shares of Aeries Technology stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 296,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Aeries Technology has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

