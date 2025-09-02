Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 182,400 shares, agrowthof2,045.9% from the July 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 7.5%

CREG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 65,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

