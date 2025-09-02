InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 3566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

