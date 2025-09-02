Coq Inu (COQ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000044 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $5,403,326.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

