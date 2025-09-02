Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, anincreaseof497.3% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASTLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,003. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
