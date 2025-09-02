Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.09, but opened at $56.13. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 235 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzuki Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.01%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

