Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $13.71. Pharming Group shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,819 shares.

Pharming Group Stock Down 5.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $965.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

